Chicago Blackhawks defenceman Brent Seabrook announced Friday he’s unable to continue his playing career after 15 seasons due to injury.

The Blackhawks placed Seabrook, who has not played since December 2019 on long-term injured reserve. The team also put forwards Andrew Shaw and Zack Smith on LTIR Friday.

"Over a three-month period from December 2019 to February 2020, Brent underwent successful surgeries on both of his hips and his right shoulder," Blackhawks team physician Dr. Michael Terry said. "He has worked extremely hard to recover from those surgeries but has a long-term issue with his right hip that is preventing him from playing professional hockey. We have tried all available conservative treatments, and nothing has worked well enough for him to live life as an athlete. We support his decision to prioritize his long-term physical health."

Seabrook is a three-time Stanley Cup champion with the Blackhawks and won a gold medal with Team Canada at 2010 Winter Olympics in Vancouver. He is signed through the 2023-24 season at a cap hit of $6.875 million.

"I am so proud to have played my entire 15-year National Hockey League career in Chicago with the Blackhawks. It was an honor to play the game that I love, with teammates I love, in front of fans I love, in a city that my family and I have grown to love," Seabrook said. "After several surgeries, countless hours of rehab and training to get back on the ice at the level of my expectations, it will not be possible for me to continue playing hockey. This is what is best for me and my family. The love and support of my wife, Dayna, and my kids, Carter, Kenzie and Dylan has meant everything to me. My parents, Gary and Suzanne, and my brother Keith, have been behind me every step of the way and are my foundation.

"I want to thank the Blackhawks organization - including the Wirtz Family, Rocky and Danny Wirtz, Stan Bowman and Jeremy Colliton - who have been very supportive throughout this process. I'm thankful for all that the Blackhawks have done for me and my career. This organization drafted me as an 18-year-old kid out of western Canada and this team became my family away from home. In addition, I'm thankful for the Blackhawks medical and training staff for always putting me in the best position to succeed on the ice. Over the past 15 years, I've played with and for some incredible teammates and coaches. I thank each and every one of you. It was an honor to wear the Blackhawks sweater and go to battle with you night in and night out. I loved being your teammate.

"Lastly, to the great fans of the Chicago Blackhawks, thank you. I sacrificed everything for this team in our quest to lift three Stanley Cups and gave it everything I had for you. I couldn't have asked for a better fan base to play for. You, more than anyone, kept me honest and always pushed me to be better - while also cheering me as your All-Star and Champion. Lifting the Stanley Cup in 2015 in front of all the fans at the United Center will be a memory I'll never forget. You have truly made Chicago a second home. My family and I will be forever grateful for your love and support and I look forward to always having a special connection with you the fans. I will always be a Blackhawk."

A first-round pick of the Blackhawks in 2003, Seabrook sits third in franchise history with 1,114 games played, posting 103 goals and 464 points.