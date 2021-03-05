The Chicago Blackhawks placed forward Andrew Shaw and Zack Smith on long-term injured reserve Friday along with defenceman Brent Seabrook, who announced he's unable to continue his playing career.

The three players will join Jonathan Toews, Kirby Dach and Alex Nylander on long-term injured reserve, bringing the team's total salary in the pool to $26.3 million.

Shaw has been sidelined since Feb. 9 due to a concussion. He has two goals and four points in 14 games this season, the second of his second stint with the Blackhawks.

The 29-year-old is signed through next season at a cap hit of $3.9 million. He has 116 goals and 247 points in 544 career games with the Blackhawks and Montreal Canadiens.

Smith has not played this season due to a back injury. The 32-year-old had four goals and 11 points in 50 games with the Blackhawks last season.

A veteran of 662 NHL games, Smith is signed through this season at a cap hit of $3.25 million. He has 98 goals and 204 points in his career with the Blackhawks and Ottawa Senators.

Seabrook last played in December 2019. He is signed through the 2023-24 season at a cap hit of $6.875 million.

"Over a three-month period from December 2019 to February 2020, Brent underwent successful surgeries on both of his hips and his right shoulder," Blackhawks team physician Dr. Michael Terry said. "He has worked extremely hard to recover from those surgeries but has a long-term issue with his right hip that is preventing him from playing professional hockey. We have tried all available conservative treatments, and nothing has worked well enough for him to live life as an athlete. We support his decision to prioritize his long-term physical health."

The 35-year-old is a three-time Stanley Cup champion with the Blackhawks and won a gold medal with Team Canada at 2010 Winter Olympics in Vancouver.

A first-round pick of the Blackhawks in 2003, Seabrook sits third in franchise history with 1,114 games played, posting 103 goals and 464 points.