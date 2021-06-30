Who is the odds on favourite to win Conn Smythe as playoff MVP?

The Chicago Blackhawks and Duncan Keith are discussing a potential trade that would work for the veteran defenceman, TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun confirmed on Wednesday.

Nothing imminent or close as far as a trade at this point, according to sources.

"Nothing imminent or close as far as a trade at this point," LeBrun reported. "But there are ongoing talks. Keith very much has a say in all this via his no movement clause. This is about potentially finding a fit that works for him."

LeBrun added there is no guarantee a trade happens.

The 37-year-old Keith has spent his entire career with the Blackhawks after the club selected him in the second round of the 2002 NHL Draft.

A two-time Norris Trophy winner and three-time Stanley Cup champion, Keith has 105 goals and 520 assists in 1,192 career regular season games.

Keith has two years remaining on a 13-year, $72 million contract he signed ahead of the 2010-11 season.