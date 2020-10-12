The Chicago Blackhawks and forward Mattias Janmark have agreed to terms on a one-year, $2.25 million deal, the team announced on Monday.

Janmark played in 62 games last season for the Dallas Stars and scored six goals with 15 assists. He also played in 26 postseason games and scored once with seven assists, as the Stars advanced to the Stanley Cup Final against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

The 27-year-old has 46 career goals in 297 NHL games, all spent with the Stars. He was selected in the third-round, 79th overall of the 2013 NHL Entry Draft by the Detroit Red Wings.