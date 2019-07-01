Lehner: Masterton win would be more important to me than Vezina

The Chicago Blackhawks have signed goaltender Robin Lehner to a one-year, $5 million contract, according to TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie.

The 27-year-old recorded a .930 save percentage and a 2.13 GAA with 25 wins in 46 starts with the New York Islanders this past season. Lehner posted a .936 save percentage and a 2.00 GAA with four wins in eight starts during the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Lehner was a finalist for the Vezina Trophy and won the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy last month.

Lehner was originally drafted 46th overall in the second round of the 2009 NHL Draft by the Ottawa Senators. After playing for the Senators for five seasons, Lehner was traded to the Buffalo Sabres in June 2015.

The Swedish goaltender is coming off a one-year, $1.5 million contract that he signed with the Islanders in July 2018.

Lehner has a career .918 save percentage and a 2.70 GAA in 265 NHL games.