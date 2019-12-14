1h ago
Blackhawks' Dach will not join Team Canada
The Chicago Blackhawks will not release forward Kirby Dach to play for Canada at the World Junior Championship, according to TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie. Dach has played in 26 games this season for the Blackhawks and has five goals and five assists with six penalty minutes and is a minus-2.
TSN.ca Staff
The 18-year-old was selected in the first round, third overall by the Blackhawks at the 2019 NHL Draft.
The news comes after Canada received a boost from the Arizona Coyotes who agreed to loan Barrett Hayton to the national team.
Canada still has to release one forward from their roster ahead of the final roster deadline on Christmas Day.
According to McKenzie, the team is still evaluating the health of Los Angeles Kings prospect Aidan Dudas, who has been sidelined with a hand injury.