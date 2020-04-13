The Chicago Bulls have fired general manager Gar Forman after 22 years with the organization, the team confirmed Monday.

The move came shortly after the team officially announced the hiring of Arturas Karnisovas on Monday as Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations.

The Bulls sat 11th in the Eastern Conference with a 22-43 record when the NBA season was paused on March 11. The team missed the playoffs in each of the previous two seasons.

Forman spent the past 11 years as general manager, with the Bulls making the playoffs seven times.

"It has been an honour and a privilege to work for the Chicago Bulls for more than two decades," Forman said in a statement. "There is no better ownership group in professional sports than the Reinsdorfs, and I want to thank Jerry and Michael for their support during my tenure. The Bulls organization will always hold a special place in my heart."

Forman first joined the Bulls franchise in 1998 as a scout and was promoted to general manager from director of player personnel in 2009. He was named NBA Executive of the Year in 2011.

"Gar Forman worked tirelessly for the Chicago Bulls organization, first as a scout and then as an executive. He made many significant contributions during his time here and helped to bring some of the brightest young basketball talent to our team, from Derrick Rose, Joakim Noah and Taj Gibson to Jimmy Butler and Coby White," Bulls chairman Jerry Reinsdorf said."He has been a trusted advisor and friend to me over the years, and on behalf of everyone I want to thank him for his commitment to the organization. Gar will always be a part of our Bulls family."