If the Chicago Bulls are to force a Game 6 against the Milwaukee Bucks, they will have to do so without Zach LaVine.

The Athletic's Shams Charania reports the team has placed the 27-year-old All-Star swingman in health and safety protocol.

Bulls say star Zach LaVine has entered health and safety protocols. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 26, 2022

Game 5 between the two teams, with the defending NBA champions leading the series, is set for Wednesday night in Milwaukee.

In four games against the Bucks, LaVine is averaging 19.3 points on .429 shooting, 5.3 boards and 6.0 assists over 38.3 minutes a night.

This playoff series is the first postseason action of the UCLA product's eight-year career.