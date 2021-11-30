Clint Frazier is headed to the Windy City.

ESPN's Jesse Rogers reports the Chicago Cubs are closing in on a one-year deal with the recently released outfielder.

The Cubs are closing in on a 1 yr deal with Clint Frazier, source tells ESPN. Was released by the Yankees recently. — Jesse Rogers (@JesseRogersESPN) November 30, 2021

Frazier, 27, was released by the New York Yankees last week.

He appeared in 66 games for the team last season, batting .186 with five home runs, 15 runs batted in and an OPS of .633

A native of Decatur, GA, Frazier was the fifth overall pick of 2013 MLB Amateur Draft by Cleveland was sent to the Yankees as part of the Andrew Miller trade.

For his five-year career, Frazier is a .239 hitter with 29 HR, 97 RBI and a .761 OPS in 228 games.