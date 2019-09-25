The Chicago Cubs' playoff chances are on life support and Joe Maddon's contract expires at season's end, but the 2016 World Series skipper says he's "very optimistic" about his future with the club.

With his team currently mired in a seven-game losing streak and five games out of the second National League wild card with only five games remaining, Maddon appeared on 670 The Score in Chicago on Wednesday.

"We'll make that [decision] over the next couple days and move it on from there," Maddon said of his immediate future. "But I'm very pragmatic. I'm very optimistic. I'll just leave it with that. I'm very optimistic right now."

Maddon, now in his fifth season at the helm of the club, insists that his relationship with Cubs management remains strong.

"Great," Maddon said of the relationship. "Awesome. Love these guys. They're awesome. They're the best. Brilliant. Caring. Brilliant is probably the right word."

The Cubs continue their series with the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday. Any Cubs loss or Milwaukee Brewers win eliminates Chicago from playoff contention and clinches a playoff spot for the Brewers.