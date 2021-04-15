Major League Baseball suspended Ryan Tepera for three games and manager David Ross for one game on Thursday after the Chicago Cubs reliever intentionally threw behind Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Brandon Woodruff during Tuesday night's game.

Tepera will also be subject to an undisclosed fine.

Ross will serve his suspension on Friday, while Tepera, who chose to appeal, will have his suspension held in abeyance until the appeal is heard.

The incident was the latest in a series of rancorous encounters between the two teams already in 2021.

Cubs catcher Willson Contreras was hit twice in a series against the Brewers last week with one of the beanings leading to both benches clearing. On Tuesday night, a Woodruff offering hit Contreras on the hand as the catcher was attempting to check a swing during the fourth inning. Despite the pitch appearing to be unintentional, Tepera threw behind Woodruff in his next at-bat. The home-plate umpire issued warnings to both teams as an angry Woodruff was calmed down by the umpire.

Tepera proceeded to strike Woodruff out on three straight pitches.

The Cubs (5-7) begin a three-game set with the Atlanta Braves (5-8) at Wrigley Field on Friday.