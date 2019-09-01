CHICAGO — The Chicago Cubs have scratched Yu Darvish because of right forearm tightness.

Darvish has been dealing with the issue for about five starts, and manager Joe Maddon says the Japanese right-hander thinks he will be able to take his next turn in the rotation Saturday at Milwaukee.

Tyler Chatwood will start Sunday against the Brewers in place of Darvish, who hasn't been sent for any tests.

The Cubs also activated infielder Daniel Descalso off the 10-day injured list. He had been sidelined by a sprained left ankle.

With active rosters expanding in September, Chicago recalled six players from Triple-A Iowa; outfielder Albert Almora Jr., utilityman Robel Garcia, right-handers Alec Mills and Duane Underwood Jr., left-hander Brad Wieck and catcher Taylor Davis.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports