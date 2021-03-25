The Chicago White Sox will begin the 2021 season with a significant loss.

Team president Rick Hahn announced on Thursday that outfielder Eloy Jimenez is expected to miss the next five to six months with a ruptured pectoral.

Eloy Jimenez ruptured his left pectoral tendon and will be out 5 to 6 months, per Rick Hahn. He will need surgery. — Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) March 25, 2021

The 24-year-old Jimenez will undergo surgery.

The injury occurred during Wednesday's spring training game when Jimenez attempted to rob Oakland Athletics catcher Sean Murphy of a home run at the wall. He left the game with shoulder discomfort.

Jimenez was heading to his third big-league season.

In 55 games a year ago, the native of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic batted .296 with 14 home runs, 41 runs batted in and an OPS of .891. He won a Silver Slugger Award last season for the first time.

Jimenez is in the third year of a six-year, $43 million deal signed in 2019