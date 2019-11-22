Jose Abreu is staying with the Pale Hose.

The free-agent first baseman has agreed to a three-year, $50 million deal to stay with the Chicago White Sox.

OFFICIAL: The #WhiteSox and José Abreu have agreed to terms on a three-year, $50-million contract. pic.twitter.com/imKamyV8rD — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) November 22, 2019

Abreu recorded yet another strong season in 2019 with the club, hitting .284 with 33 home runs and a league-leading 123 RBI.

Those numbers have been about average for Abreu since signing with the White Sox out of Cuba in October of 2013.

Over the past six seasons, the 32-year-old has averaged a steady 30 home runs to go along with 102 RBI and an OPS of .862.

Abreu has three All-Star Game nods, two Silver Slugger Awards and a Rookie of the Year title in his trophy case thus far.

On Thursday, the White Sox signed catcher Yasmani Grandal to a four-year, $73 million deal.