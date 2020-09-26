Chicago White Sox right-hander Jimmy Cordero has been suspended three games and manager Rick Renteria is being banned one game after MLB deemed Cordero intentionally threw at Willson Contreras of the Chicago Cubs on Friday, MLB announced Saturday.

Both Renteria and Cordero were issued undisclosed fines, along with pitching coach Don Cooper.

Cordero was ejected after hitting Contreras, who had demonstratively flipped his bat following a home run earlier in the game.

The Cubs went on to beat the White Sox by a score of 10-0.