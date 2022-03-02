LeBrun on next steps for IIHF, how NHL is handling security for Russian players

According to NHL player agent Dan Milstein, the Canadian Hockey League will announce rules Wednesday barring Russian and Belarusian skaters from this year's import draft.

Milstein, whose NHL clients include Tampa Bay Lightning stars Nikita Kucherov and Andrei Vasilevskiy, said 16- and 17-year-old players will not be eligible to be picked in the CHL Import Draft this spring.

"I am Ukrainian born and want peace. I do not believe banning teenagers for something they do not control is the answer,' tweeted Milstein, who said the CHL would announced its decision at 3 p.m. ET.

At 3pm EST the Canadian Junior Hockey League (CHL) will announce that Russian and Belorussian 16 & 17 year old children would be banned from the upcoming draft. I am Ukrainian born and want peace. I do not believe banning teenagers for something they do not control is the answer — Dan Milstein-Hockey (@HockeyAgent1) March 2, 2022

The decision would come as sanctions have built around the sports following Russia's invasion of Ukraine last week.