18m ago
Antonetti: Multiple Cleveland players have tested positive for COVID-19
Cleveland president Chris Antonetti said on Friday multiple players within the organization tested positive for COVID-19 but all have recovered or have mild symptoms.
TSN.ca Staff
The challenges of MLB's safety protocols
The news comes as teams and players get ready to begin training next week ahead of the 60-game season MLB issued last week. The season will begin in late July.