Cleveland president Chris Antonetti said on Friday multiple players within the organization tested positive for COVID-19 but all have recovered or have mild symptoms.

The news comes as teams and players get ready to begin training next week ahead of the 60-game season MLB issued last week. The season will begin in late July.