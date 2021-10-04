Toronto Raptors' centre Chris Boucher is expected to miss a minimum of 3-4 weeks following surgery to repair his dislocated left middle finger, head coach Nick Nurse said on Monday.

Boucher, 28, had a career year in 2020-21, averaging 13.6 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 1.9 blocks in 24.2 minutes per game. The two-time NBA Champion has played in 151 career NBA games with the Raptors and Golden State Warriors, posting averages of 8.8 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks.

Boucher signed a two-year, $13.5 million contract with the Raptors in Nov. 2020. He will be an unrestricted free agent following the 2021-22 season. 

 