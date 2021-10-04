Raptors' Boucher out at least 3-4 weeks following finger surgery

Toronto Raptors' centre Chris Boucher is expected to miss a minimum of 3-4 weeks following surgery to repair his dislocated left middle finger, head coach Nick Nurse said on Monday.

Chris Boucher had surgery on his dislocated left middle finger. Nick Nurse expects him to be out 3-4 weeks, at minimum. — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) October 4, 2021

Boucher, 28, had a career year in 2020-21, averaging 13.6 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 1.9 blocks in 24.2 minutes per game. The two-time NBA Champion has played in 151 career NBA games with the Raptors and Golden State Warriors, posting averages of 8.8 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks.

Boucher signed a two-year, $13.5 million contract with the Raptors in Nov. 2020. He will be an unrestricted free agent following the 2021-22 season.