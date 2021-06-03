Edmonton Football Team selects Elks as new name

The Toronto Argonauts announced Wednesday the team has signed American defensive back Chris Edwards.

Edwards spent the 2020 season with the NFL's San Francisco 49ers' organization.

Edwards spent the 2019 season with the BC Lions, recording 50 tackles and an interception in 18 games. Prior to that, the 28-year-old spent two seasons with Edmonton. In 53 career games in the CFL, Edwards has 112 tackles and four interceptions.