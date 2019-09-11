The Vancouver Canucks announced a number of changes to the team's hockey operations and scouting staff.

Among them, former player Chris Higgins joins the organization as assistant director of player development, while another former player, Dan Cloutier, has resigned after eight seasons as goaltending coach.

"We're pleased to welcome new personnel to our hockey operations staff and acknowledge those who will take on greater roles and responsibilities," Canucks general manager Jim Benning said in a release. "As part of this process, we've reconfigured scouting assignments to improve the reporting structure of our amateur department. We believe these moves complement our Hockey Operations group and will contribute to the overall success of our team."

Higgins, 36, retired from hockey after playing 711 NHL games over a 12-year career in 2016, spending his final six seasons in the league with the Canucks. He was a member of the Canucks team that reached the 2011 Stanley Cup Final.

Former Vancouver Giants and Abbotsford Heat head coach Troy Ward, former Guelph Storm assistant GM Phil Golding and ex-Arizona Coyotes European scout Martin Bakula have joined the club as amateur scouts, while Todd Harvey, Derek Richard, Patrik Jonsson, Vincent Montalbano and Brandon Benning also have new assignments with the amateur scouting staff.

Cloutier, 43, played 351 NHL games over 10 NHL seasons, including five with the Canucks. He had been with the organization since 2012.