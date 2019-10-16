Darby Allin may have stolen the show on Wednesday night’s episode of AEW: Dynamite, but thanks to a helping hand from fellow Inner Circle member Jake Hager, Chris Jericho retained the World Championship in a very physical Philly Street Fight.

With no holds barred, Jericho took advantage of a kendo stick, multiple chair shots and he even taped his opponent’s hands behind his back to tip the scales in his favour.

None of those normally illegal moves were enough to put Allin away as he was poised to hit a high flying move off the top rope before Hager, the All-American wrestler and undefeated MMA fighter, ran in from the locker room and punched the challenger in the face, allowing Jericho to score the submission victory with the Walls of Jericho to keep the belt.

Riho also showed resilience as she made her first successful defence of the AEW Women’s World Championship that she captured on the debut episode of AEW Dynamite two weeks ago.

The champion was taken to the limit by Dr. Britt Baker but, with the help of veteran savvy, was able to earn a pin and leave the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia with the gold.

Baker hit Riho with an elbow to the face and applied her “Lockjaw” finishing hold, appearing to be on the way to claiming the title. The champion reversed the submission hold into a rollup pin and earned the hard-fought victory.

Kenny Omega and Hangman Adam Page took advantage of some miscommunication between partners Jon Moxley and PAC to claim a victory in their tag team match.

In the middle of the action, Omega and Moxley were about to continue their barbwire fight from last week when PAC stepped in to stop his partner from possibly causing a disqualification.

Moxley snapped, took his partner PAC out and left the ring, leaving him vulnerable to a tandem attack from Omega and Page that led to the finish of the match.

SCU opened the show, advancing in the AEW Tag Team Championship tournament with a victory over Best Friends, but not before Christopher Daniels was injured and Scorpio Sky was forced into the match as a replacement.

The Lucha Bros. also advanced in the Tag Team Tournament.