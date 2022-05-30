16m ago
Kreider, Rangers shut down Hurricanes to advance to Eastern Conference Final
Chris Kreider scored a pair of goals while Mika Zibanejad added three assists as the New York Rangers defeated the Carolina Hurricanes 6-2 in Game 7 to win their second round series.
TSN.ca Staff
The Rangers will move on to face the Tampa Bay Lightning in the Eastern Conference Final beginning on Wednesday.
More to follow,