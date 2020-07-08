Chris Pronger is leaving the Florida Panthers organization, the team announced in a statement on Wednesday.

The Hall of Fame defenceman is leaving the NHL entirely to put his efforts into building his family's travel business.

"We want to thank Chris for his invaluable contributions to the Florida Panthers organization," the team said in a statement. "Since joining our hockey operations staff in 2017, Chris approached his role with great passion and provided our team with a fresh and unique perspective. A true professional, champion and proud family man, we wish Chris, Lauren and the Pronger family the very best in their new business endeavor, Well Inspired Travels."

Pronger was named Senior Advisor to President of Hockey Operations of the Florida Panthers in June of 2017.

"I want to personally thank the Viola family, Doug Cifu, Dale Tallon and all of the staff with the Florida Panthers," Pronger said. "I was able to grow as an executive and more importantly as a person in my three years with the hockey club. I wish the Panthers organization nothing but the best in the upcoming playoffs and years to come."