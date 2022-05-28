Flames' Tanev says he dislocated shoulder in Game 6 vs. Stars

Calgary Flames defenceman Chris Tanev said Saturday he suffered a dislocated shoulder during the first round of the playoffs, TSN's Salim Valji reports.

Tanev confirms he dislocated his shoulder during Game 6 in Dallas…4-6 month recovery…surgery coming up



No sprained neck

Furthermore, Tanev will undergo surgery with an expected recovery time of four-to-six months.

Tanev, 32, left in the second period of Game 6 against the Dallas Stars on May 13.

The Toronto native returned to the lineup for Calgary to face the Edmonton Oilers in Games 4 and 5 of their second-round series.

Edmonton won the series 4-1 and will face the Colorado Avalanche in the Western Conference Finals.

Tanev played all 82 games during the regular season and registered six goals, 22 assists, and was plus-35.

He tallied one assist in eight games during the 2021-22 playoffs.