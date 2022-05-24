Flames D Tanev returns to lineup for Game 4 vs. Oilers

Calgary Flames defenceman Chris Tanev returned to the lineup for Game 4 against the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday.

Tanev, 32, left in the second period of Game 6 of Calgary’s first-round series against the Dallas Stars on May 13.

The Toronto native is making his first appearance since suffering an undisclosed injury.

Tanev played all 82 games during the regular season and registered six goals, 22 assists, and a plus-35 rating.

Tanev has zero points so far during the 2021-22 playoffs.