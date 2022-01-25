Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen began training with former club Ajax this week as he eyes a comeback to club football.

Eriksen, 29, has not played since experiencing cardiac arrest at last summer's Euro and had his contract with Inter cancelled in December.

Eriksen, who made his professional debut with Ajax in 2010 and spent four seasons with the team, is training with Jong Ajax, the club's reserve side.

"I am very happy to be here," Eriksen told the club's website. "At Ajax I know the people, it feels like coming home because I was here for so long. With Jong Ajax I can train at a high level in a group. That's the perfect foundation for me. I want to be at my best again so that when I find a new club, I can perform well there as quickly as possible."

Eriksen had spent the past two seasons at Inter after seven with Tottenham Hotspur.

It is believed that Eriksen would prefer a return to the Premier League with Brentford having been attached to his services in recent weeks.