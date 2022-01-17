Christiane Endler is the Best FIFA Women's Goalkeeper for 2021.

The 30-year-old Chile and Lyon goalkeeper won the honour during the Best FIFA Awards ceremony on Monday in Zurich, beating out Canada and Paris Saint-Germain's Stephanie Labbé and Chelsea goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger for the award.

Endler is the first South American player to claim honour. In her first season at OL, Endler spent the past five years with PSG, backstopping the team to the 2021 Division 1 Féminine title. It was PSG's first ever league title.

Labbé was instrumental in Canada's gold-medal triumph at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics last summer, making two penalty saves in Canada's 1-1 (3-2 on penalties) win over Sweden in the championship match. She also made two penalty saves during Canada's 0-0 (4-3 on penalties) defeat of Brazil in the quarterfinals.

Capped 85 times by the CanWNT, Labbé has posted 43 clean sheets during international duty.