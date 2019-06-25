Cincinnati Bengals 2019 first-round pick left tackle Jonah Williams is likely to miss the entire upcoming season after undergoing left shoulder surgery on Tuesday to repair a torn labrum, the team announced.

The 21-year-old Williams, who the team drafted 11th overall in April's draft out of Alabama, suffered the injury the week prior to Bengals opening mandatory minicamp on June 11, according to the team. Williams is expected to make a full recovery.

“We look forward to Jonah being a major contributor in the future, and know that he won’t let this injury deter him from still being an important part of this team,” rookie head coach Zac Taylor said in a news release. “We’re confident in our offensive line personnel as we head into training camp, and we believe they can do their part in helping this team achieve its goals.”

As ESPN's Field Yates points out, this marks fifth straight year that a Bengals first-round pick has suffered a major injury.

Bengals recent first round picks:

Jonah Williams, 2019: Likely out for the season.

Billy Price, 2018: Six games missed (foot).

John Ross, 2017: 17 total snaps played, zero catches.

William Jackson, 2016: Zero games played (pec).

Cedric Ogbuehi, 2015: 11 games missed (knee). https://t.co/jn7ZLZ1Bs7 — Field Yates (@FieldYates) June 25, 2019

With Williams now out, ESPN's Adam Schefter suspects that Cordy Glenn, who was projected to be Cincinnati’s starting left guard, could now replace Williams at left tackle with the recently-signed John Jerry becoming the team’s starter at left guard.

Williams started all three of the seasons he played with the Crimson Tide in college. During his tenure, the team played in three straight College Football Playoff national championship games, with the Alabama winning the championship in 2017.