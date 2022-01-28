When: Sunday at 3:00 p.m. ET

Where to watch: CTV Network, RDS

Opening line: Chiefs -7

Last meeting: Bengals beat Chiefs 34-31, Jan. 2, 2022

Bengals: Offence — 13th (23rd rush, seventh pass). Defence — 18th (fifth rush, 26th pass)

Chiefs: Offence — 3rd (16th rush, fourth pass). Defence — 27th (21st rush, 27th pass)

Burrow, Mahomes set for highly anticipated rematch in Sunday's AFC title game Joe Burrow and Patrick Mahomes, two of the league's youngest stars will go head-to-head in the AFC Championship on Sunday. It will be the second matchup between the QBs this season after Cincinnati prevailed on a game-winning field goal as time expired in early January.

Bengals: After opening the season +15000 to be crowned champions, the Cincinnati Bengals are one win away from a trip to the Super Bowl. All Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase do is win. Dating back to their time together at LSU, the dynamic QB-WR duo have won 27 of their last 34 games. But it was rookie kicker Evan McPherson, converting four field goals against the Tennessee Titans in their 19-16 divisional round win last week, including the game-winning 52-yarder, who rose to the occasion. The last time we saw Burrow take on the Chiefs he passed for 446 yards with four touchdowns and no turnovers. Do Burrow and Chase have another win in store? Or will the clock strike 12 for this Cinderella story.

NFL Spotlight: Bengals vs Chiefs The Kansas City Chiefs are the first team to ever host a Conference Championship Game in 4 straight seasons. Can they avenge their earlier 34-31 Week 17 loss to the Bengals? “The Big E” Eric Cohen takes a look at this marquee matchup ahead of Sunday’s AFC Championship.

Chiefs: Coming on the heels of their epic comeback win against the Buffalo Bills, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are looking to punch their ticket to their third straight Super Bowl. Despite struggling to score at times this season, the Chiefs enter this game on a roll. The team has averaged 35.37 points per game since their Week 12 bye, going 7-1 in those games. Mahomes is 8-2 in his postseason career, throwing for 25 passes and five interceptions in those games. Can the Chiefs plant their flag as the new dynasty in the AFC, or will they be taken down by this group of underdogs?