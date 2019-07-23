The Cincinnati Bengals have locked up a member of their receiving corps.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports the club has signed Tyler Boyd to a four-year, $43 million extension.

Bengals are signing WR Tyler Boyd to a four-year, $43 million extension, league sources tell ESPN. Boyd now will be under contract through the 2023 season. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 23, 2019

The 23-year-old Pittsburgh product set career highs across the board last season, hauling in 76 receptions for 1,028 yards and seven touchdowns in 14 games played.

A native of Clairton, PA, Boyd was a second-round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft.

Boyd now heads into his fourth pro season, all with the Bengals.

He might be best known for the TD he scored in Week 17 of the 2017 season to beat the Baltimore Ravens and hand the Buffalo Bills their first playoff spot in 17 years.