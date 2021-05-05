Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto suffered a fractured thumb after getting hit by a pitch by Chicago White Sox starter Dallas Keuchel when he attempted to check his swing in the fourth inning, manager David Bell announced after the game.

Votto initially remained in the game after being checked by the Reds' training staff. He took first base and then came out to play the field in the top half of the fifth.

He was eventually lifted for Kyle Farmer in the top of the sixth.

Through 28 games this season, the six-time All-Star is batting .229 with five home runs, 17 runs batted in and an OPS of .730.

The 37-year-old Votto, in his 15th season, hit his 300th career home run last Saturday against the Chicago Cubs.