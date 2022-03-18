Philadelphia Flyers forward Claude Giroux will not accompany the team to Ottawa for their game Friday against the Senators, and will sit out Sunday at home against the New York Islanders, according to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun.



The team will hold out their captain while trying to resolve his trade status before Monday’s deadline.

No Claude Giroux trade yet, sources say. He won’t play Friday or Sunday, the Flyers will hold him out until the situation is resolved through the deadline. Florida remains very interested. I think Colorado remains in the mix. We’ll see what Friday brings. @TSNHockey @TheAthletic — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) March 18, 2022

Giroux, 34, participated in his 1000th career National Hockey League game on Thursday in a 5-4 victory over the Nashville Predators.



The Hearst, Ont., native is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season and is ranked No. 1 on the TSN Trade Bait Board.



Giroux has 18 goals and 42 points in 57 games this season.



Giroux has 291 goals and 900 points in his 1,000-game career, and has captained the Flyers since 2013

