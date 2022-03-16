16m ago
Giroux takes top spot on TSN's latest Trade Bait Board
Claude Giroux and Hampus Lindholm officially occupy the NHL’s high-rent district. The two top rental candidates – neither is under contract for 2022-23 - are listed No. 1 and 2 on the new TSN Trade Bait list.
TSN.ca Staff
Are Avs making room to add Giroux?
Claude Giroux and Hampus Lindholm officially occupy the NHL’s high-rent district.
The two top rental candidates – neither is under contract for 2022-23 - are listed No. 1 and 2 on the new TSN Trade Bait list.
Philadelphia centre Claude Giroux moves up from second last week and is widely expected to be traded after playing his 1,000th NHL game with the Flyers Thursday at home versus Nashville.
Among the most motivated buyers for Giroux’s services are the Florida Panthers and Colorado Avalanche.
Contract negotiations continue between Lindholm and Anaheim, but as long as Lindholm remains unsigned, he is a prime target for Stanley Cup-contending teams who need a stud defenceman.
Which is to say virtually every team with legitimate championship aspirations.
Boston and Florida, again, come to mind immediately as teams that would love to have the 6-foot-4 left defenceman who rises from No. 14.
After four weeks at No. 1, Arizona left defenceman Jakob Chychrun drops to No. 3, but only because he suffered a lower-body injury in a game against Boston on Saturday. Just how long he will be sidelined is unclear.
Chychrun had 5 goals and 10 points in six games before the injury.
Trade Bait - March 16
|Player
|Pos
|Age
|GP
|G
|P
|Cap Hit
|Years
|1. Claude Giroux, Phi
|C
|34
|56
|18
|42
|$8.275M
|UFA
|2. Hampus Lindholm, Ana
|LD
|28
|61
|5
|22
|$5.2M
|UFA
|3. Jakob Chychrun, Ari
|LD
|23
|47
|7
|21
|$4.6M
|3
|4. Ben Chiarot, Mtl
|RD
|30
|54
|7
|18
|$3.5M
|UFA
|5. Rickard Rakell, Ana
|RW
|28
|51
|16
|28
|$3.8M
|UFA
|6. Mark Giordano, Sea
|LD
|38
|55
|6
|23
|$6.75M
|UFA
|7. Jake DeBrusk, Bos
|LW
|25
|55
|15
|25
|$3.675M
|RFA
|8. Jacob Middleton, SJ
|LD
|26
|42
|3
|9
|$750K
|RFA
|9. Justin Braun, Phi
|RD
|35
|59
|5
|15
|$1.8M
|UFA
|10. Calle Jarnkrok, Sea
|C
|30
|49
|12
|26
|$2M
|UFA
|11. Colin Miller, Buf
|RD
|29
|32
|2
|12
|$3.875M
|UFA
|12. Marc-Andre Fleury, Chi
|G
|37
|44
|2.9
|.909
|$7M
|UFA
|13. Nick Paul, Ott
|C
|27
|58
|11
|18
|$1.35M
|UFA
|14. Brandon Hagel, Chi
|LW
|23
|55
|21
|37
|$1.5M
|2
|15. Max Domi, CBJ
|LW
|26
|50
|9
|31
|$5.3M
|UFA
|16. Andrew Copp, Wpg
|C
|27
|54
|13
|32
|$3.64M
|UFA
|17. John Klingberg, Dal
|RD
|29
|51
|2
|31
|$4.25M
|UFA
|18. Jack McBain, Min*
|C
|24
|6
|19
|19. Shea Weber, Mtl
|RD
|36
|$7.9M
|4
|20. Nick Leddy, Det
|LD
|30
|55
|1
|16
|$5.5M
|UFA
|21. Tyler Motte, Van
|LW
|27
|46
|7
|15
|$1.2M
|UFA
|22. Travis Hamonic, Van
|RD
|31
|22
|3
|7
|$3M
|1
|23. Arizona Cap Space
|24. Artturi Lehkonen, Mtl
|RW
|26
|56
|13
|28
|$2.3M
|RFA
|25. Brock Boeser, Van
|RW
|25
|55
|17
|35
|$5.875M
|RFA
|26. J.T. Miller, Van
|C
|29
|59
|24
|73
|$5.25M
|1
|27. Toronto First-Rounder
|28. Conor Garland, Van
|RW
|25
|56
|14
|32
|$4.95M
|4
|29. Zach Sanford, Ott
|RW
|27
|59
|9
|17
|$2M
|UFA
|30. Robert Hagg, Buf
|LD
|27
|47
|1
|8
|$1.6M
|UFA
|31. Owen Tippett, Fla
|RW
|23
|42
|6
|14
|$863K
|RFA
|32. Tampa First-Rounder
|33. Andreas Johnsson, NJ
|RW
|27
|56
|11
|28
|$3.4M
|1
|34. Tomas Hertl, SJ
|C
|28
|59
|25
|48
|$5.625M
|UFA
|35. Carson Soucy, Sea
|LD
|27
|43
|7
|14
|$2.75M
|1
|36. Brett Kulak, Mtl
|LD
|28
|54
|2
|12
|$1.85M
|UFA
|37. Nicolas Deslauriers, Ana
|LW
|31
|60
|5
|10
|$1M
|UFA
|38. Pavel Zacha, NJ
|LW
|24
|56
|13
|28
|$2.25M
|RFA
|39. Jack Roslovic, CBJ
|C
|25
|59
|10
|27
|$1.8M
|RFA
|40. Alexandar Georgiev, NYR
|G
|26
|22
|3.14
|.892
|$2.425M
|RFA
|41. Damon Severson, NJ
|RD
|27
|58
|8
|33
|$4.2M
|1
|42. Johan Larsson, Ari
|C
|29
|29
|6
|15
|$1.4M
|UFA
|43. Buffalo Cap Space
|44. Mark Pysyk, Buf
|RD
|30
|58
|2
|11
|$900K
|UFA
|45. Calvin de Haan, Chi
|LD
|30
|55
|1
|5
|$4.55M
|UFA
|46. Phil Kessel, Ari
|RW
|34
|60
|6
|37
|$8M
|UFA
|47. Paul Stastny, Wpg
|C/LW
|36
|50
|17
|31
|$3.75M
|UFA
|48. Michael Del Zotto, Ott
|LD
|31
|10
|2
|6
|$2M
|1
|49. Karel Vejmelka, Ari
|G
|25
|35
|3.35
|.905
|$843K
|RFA
|50. Joonas Korpisalo, CBJ
|G
|27
|18
|3.95
|.883
|$2.8M
|UFA
|51. John Marino, Pit
|RD
|24
|61
|1
|19
|$4.4M
|5
|52. Nils Lundkvist, NYR
|RD
|21
|25
|1
|4
|$925K
|2
|53. Timothy Liljegren, Tor
|RD
|22
|43
|1
|16
|$863K
|RFA
|54. Colin Blackwell, Sea
|RW
|28
|37
|8
|16
|$725K
|UFA
|55. Jeff Petry, Mtl
|RD
|34
|53
|4
|16
|$6.25M
|3
|56. Dominik Kubalik, Chi
|LW
|26
|61
|11
|21
|$3.7M
|1
|57. Cal Clutterbuck, NYI
|RW
|34
|57
|6
|14
|$3.5M
|UFA
|58. Filip Zadina, Det
|LW
|22
|58
|8
|20
|$894K
|RFA
|59. Ivan Provorov, Phi
|LD
|25
|56
|5
|20
|$6.75M
|3
|60. Marc Staal, Det
|LD
|35
|50
|1
|10
|$2M
|UFA
* - NCAA Stats