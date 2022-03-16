Claude Giroux and Hampus Lindholm officially occupy the NHL’s high-rent district.

The two top rental candidates – neither is under contract for 2022-23 - are listed No. 1 and 2 on the new TSN Trade Bait list.

Philadelphia centre Claude Giroux moves up from second last week and is widely expected to be traded after playing his 1,000th NHL game with the Flyers Thursday at home versus Nashville.

Among the most motivated buyers for Giroux’s services are the Florida Panthers and Colorado Avalanche.

Contract negotiations continue between Lindholm and Anaheim, but as long as Lindholm remains unsigned, he is a prime target for Stanley Cup-contending teams who need a stud defenceman.

Which is to say virtually every team with legitimate championship aspirations.

Boston and Florida, again, come to mind immediately as teams that would love to have the 6-foot-4 left defenceman who rises from No. 14.

After four weeks at No. 1, Arizona left defenceman Jakob Chychrun drops to No. 3, but only because he suffered a lower-body injury in a game against Boston on Saturday. Just how long he will be sidelined is unclear.

Chychrun had 5 goals and 10 points in six games before the injury.

Trade Bait - March 16 Player Pos Age GP G P Cap Hit Years 1. Claude Giroux, Phi C 34 56 18 42 $8.275M UFA 2. Hampus Lindholm, Ana LD 28 61 5 22 $5.2M UFA 3. Jakob Chychrun, Ari LD 23 47 7 21 $4.6M 3 4. Ben Chiarot, Mtl RD 30 54 7 18 $3.5M UFA 5. Rickard Rakell, Ana RW 28 51 16 28 $3.8M UFA 6. Mark Giordano, Sea LD 38 55 6 23 $6.75M UFA 7. Jake DeBrusk, Bos LW 25 55 15 25 $3.675M RFA 8. Jacob Middleton, SJ LD 26 42 3 9 $750K RFA 9. Justin Braun, Phi RD 35 59 5 15 $1.8M UFA 10. Calle Jarnkrok, Sea C 30 49 12 26 $2M UFA 11. Colin Miller, Buf RD 29 32 2 12 $3.875M UFA 12. Marc-Andre Fleury, Chi G 37 44 2.9 .909 $7M UFA 13. Nick Paul, Ott C 27 58 11 18 $1.35M UFA 14. Brandon Hagel, Chi LW 23 55 21 37 $1.5M 2 15. Max Domi, CBJ LW 26 50 9 31 $5.3M UFA 16. Andrew Copp, Wpg C 27 54 13 32 $3.64M UFA 17. John Klingberg, Dal RD 29 51 2 31 $4.25M UFA 18. Jack McBain, Min* C 24 6 19 19. Shea Weber, Mtl RD 36 $7.9M 4 20. Nick Leddy, Det LD 30 55 1 16 $5.5M UFA 21. Tyler Motte, Van LW 27 46 7 15 $1.2M UFA 22. Travis Hamonic, Van RD 31 22 3 7 $3M 1 23. Arizona Cap Space 24. Artturi Lehkonen, Mtl RW 26 56 13 28 $2.3M RFA 25. Brock Boeser, Van RW 25 55 17 35 $5.875M RFA 26. J.T. Miller, Van C 29 59 24 73 $5.25M 1 27. Toronto First-Rounder 28. Conor Garland, Van RW 25 56 14 32 $4.95M 4 29. Zach Sanford, Ott RW 27 59 9 17 $2M UFA 30. Robert Hagg, Buf LD 27 47 1 8 $1.6M UFA 31. Owen Tippett, Fla RW 23 42 6 14 $863K RFA 32. Tampa First-Rounder 33. Andreas Johnsson, NJ RW 27 56 11 28 $3.4M 1 34. Tomas Hertl, SJ C 28 59 25 48 $5.625M UFA 35. Carson Soucy, Sea LD 27 43 7 14 $2.75M 1 36. Brett Kulak, Mtl LD 28 54 2 12 $1.85M UFA 37. Nicolas Deslauriers, Ana LW 31 60 5 10 $1M UFA 38. Pavel Zacha, NJ LW 24 56 13 28 $2.25M RFA 39. Jack Roslovic, CBJ C 25 59 10 27 $1.8M RFA 40. Alexandar Georgiev, NYR G 26 22 3.14 .892 $2.425M RFA 41. Damon Severson, NJ RD 27 58 8 33 $4.2M 1 42. Johan Larsson, Ari C 29 29 6 15 $1.4M UFA 43. Buffalo Cap Space 44. Mark Pysyk, Buf RD 30 58 2 11 $900K UFA 45. Calvin de Haan, Chi LD 30 55 1 5 $4.55M UFA 46. Phil Kessel, Ari RW 34 60 6 37 $8M UFA 47. Paul Stastny, Wpg C/LW 36 50 17 31 $3.75M UFA 48. Michael Del Zotto, Ott LD 31 10 2 6 $2M 1 49. Karel Vejmelka, Ari G 25 35 3.35 .905 $843K RFA 50. Joonas Korpisalo, CBJ G 27 18 3.95 .883 $2.8M UFA 51. John Marino, Pit RD 24 61 1 19 $4.4M 5 52. Nils Lundkvist, NYR RD 21 25 1 4 $925K 2 53. Timothy Liljegren, Tor RD 22 43 1 16 $863K RFA 54. Colin Blackwell, Sea RW 28 37 8 16 $725K UFA 55. Jeff Petry, Mtl RD 34 53 4 16 $6.25M 3 56. Dominik Kubalik, Chi LW 26 61 11 21 $3.7M 1 57. Cal Clutterbuck, NYI RW 34 57 6 14 $3.5M UFA 58. Filip Zadina, Det LW 22 58 8 20 $894K RFA 59. Ivan Provorov, Phi LD 25 56 5 20 $6.75M 3 60. Marc Staal, Det LD 35 50 1 10 $2M UFA

* - NCAA Stats