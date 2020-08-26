'There's probably a bigger risk to my health if I had to step back': Julien confirms his return

Montreal Canadiens head coach Claude Julien confirmed Wednesday he will be back behind the bench for the team next season.

Julien experienced chest pain after Game 1 of the Canadiens’ first-round series against the Philadelphia Flyers and was rushed to a Toronto hospital. He had a stent installed in a coronary artery and missed the rest of the series after returning to Montreal to recover.

He revealed Wednesday that had the Canadiens defeated the Flyers in Game 6, he would have returned to the Toronto bubble.

Claude Julien affirme qu'il se sent très bien et que si les Canadiens avaient gagné le match #6, il serait retourné dans la bulle à Toronto.



Claude Julien says that he is feeling great and if the Canadiens had won Game 6, he would have returned to the bubble in Toronto. — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) August 26, 2020

Julien is in the fourth season of his second stint as Canadiens coach. He also coached the team from 2002-03 to 2005-06. In seven total seasons with the Habs, he has a 192-170-46 record with 10 ties.

In 17 NHL seasons with the Canadiens, New Jersey Devils and Boston Bruins, Julien has a 658-440-148 record with 10 ties. He's 13th in career all-time NHL coaching victories and 18th in games coached (1,256).

He led the Boston Bruins to the Stanley Cup in 2011 and the final in 2013 and also won the Jack Adams Award as the NHL coach of the year in 2009.