BEIJING (AP) — Claudia Pechstein and Sven Kramer put their Olympic careers on ice in the final speedskating event in Beijing. Two of the sport’s greatest names own a combined 18 Olympic medals.

Neither won another at these Games, although they both made the final of the mass start. Pechstein, who turns 50 on Wednesday, finished ninth in the women's race. Kramer, who is 35, was 16th and last in the men's after pushing the pace early.

Pechstein isn't going home empty-handed. The German carried a handful of medals after Saturday's race, replicas given to her as a surprise from her country's skating federation.

“They say thank you so much for the eight Olympic Games and my nine Olympic medals,” she said. “This was really nice.”

Pechstein was the oldest woman to compete at a Winter Olympics in Beijing, where she carried Germany's flag in the opening ceremony. She joined ski jumper Noriaki Kasai as the only athletes to compete in eight Winter Games; she's the only woman to do so.

“It’s unbelievable,” she said. “It’s always a dream to make an Olympics. Somebody don’t get it and I have eight times and also with nine medals.”

Five of Pechstein's medals are gold — the last coming in the team pursuit at the 2006 Turin Games.

Kramer's collection includes four golds. The Dutchman won his last four years ago in Pyeongchang in the 5,000 meters, becoming the first male speedskater to win the same event in three straight Olympics. He finished ninth in the event in Beijing and was fourth in the team pursuit.

“I feel really happy,” Kramer said. “Everybody has his ups and downs — I had them also — but overall I’m really satisfied and really proud of what I did.”

Pechstein was besieged by people asking her if she was ending her career in Beijing, where she was 20th in the 3,000.

“No, not yet,” she responded.

She'll compete in the World Cup final in Heerenveen, Netherlands, on March 12-13.

Dutch teammates Kramer and Ireen Wüst officially retired after the Games. Pechstein may not be far behind.

“I say it later maybe,” she said.

In the women’s final, Pechstein won one of three intermediate sprints in the frenetic 16-lap race that features pushing and shoving.

“I was tired, but I tried to go for the sprint and I got it,” she said. “I’m proud of myself. ... I’m just a small, old woman.”

Kramer is headed home to his girlfriend and their 3-year-old daughter.

“I'll have time for them," he said. “Being on the road for 17 years, I think it's good to have some rest.”

Pechstein said she wants to encourage young skaters to pursue their dreams, and she'll start close to home. Her 10-year-old niece, Mele Pechstein, is already competing

“She will be an Olympic champion like me,” Pechstein said, smiling.

