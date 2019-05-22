The CarGo era in Ohio was a short one.

Cleveland designated veteran outfielder Carlos Gonzalez for assignment on Wednesday after 30 games with the club.

System-wide roster moves this morning



+C Eric Haase recalled from @CLBClippers

+OF Carlos González designated for assignment

+C Dioner Navarro active in Columbus — Tribeinsider (@tribeinsider) May 22, 2019

Signed to a minor-league contract this offseason after spending the last decade with the Colorado Rockies, the 33-year-old Gonzalez was hitting .210 with two home runs, seven runs batted in and an OPS of .558.

In a corresponding move, catcher Eric Haase was recalled from the Triple-A Columbus Clippers.

Cleveland continues their series with the Oakland Athletics on Wednesday afternoon.