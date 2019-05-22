2h ago
Cleveland DFAs veteran OF Gonzalez
TSN.ca Staff
The CarGo era in Ohio was a short one.
Cleveland designated veteran outfielder Carlos Gonzalez for assignment on Wednesday after 30 games with the club.
Signed to a minor-league contract this offseason after spending the last decade with the Colorado Rockies, the 33-year-old Gonzalez was hitting .210 with two home runs, seven runs batted in and an OPS of .558.
In a corresponding move, catcher Eric Haase was recalled from the Triple-A Columbus Clippers.
Cleveland continues their series with the Oakland Athletics on Wednesday afternoon.