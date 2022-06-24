The Nashville Predators have signed forward Cody Glass to a one-year, two-way deal, the team announced on Friday.

In accepting this deal, Glass will earn $874,125 at the NHL level and $70,000 at the AHL level.

The 23-year-old Winnipeg, Man., native was selected in the first round (sixth overall) of the 2017 NHL Draft by the Vegas Golden Knights. Glass was then traded to the Predators in 2021 and made the Predators' opening night roster.

Since then, Glass has gone on to appear in 74 NHL games, tallying nine goals and 14 assists for 23 points.

He spent most of the 2021-22 season with the Predator's AHL affiliate Milwaukee Admirals, appearing in 66 games, recording 14 goals and 48 assists for 62 points. He ranked among the AHL's leaders in assists (fifth) and points (tied for 15th) and led the Admirals in both categories.

Glass also skated in two postseason games for Predators against the Colorado Avalanche in Game 3 and 4.