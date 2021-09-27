The Montreal Canadiens will be without the services of forward Cole Caufield for the next week with an upper-body injury, head coach Dominique Ducharme announced on Monday.

#Habs Ducharme says Caufield’s injury from pregame of yesterday’s Red and White intrasquad match is upper body and will keep him sidelined for about a week. @TSN_Edge — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNMtl) September 27, 2021

Caufield, 20, was pulled from Sunday's intrasquad game during warmups. He appeared in Saturday night's preseason-opening 4-1 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs with 17:23 of ice time.

The 15th overall pick of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft out of the USA Hockey National Team Development Program, Caufield made his NHL debut during last year's shortened season.

In 10 regular season contests, the Stevens Point, WI native registered four goals and an assist. He had four goals and eight assists in 20 playoff games as the Habs reached the Stanley Cup Final.

The Habs return to action on Monday night when they host the Leafs at the Bell Centre. The club's regular season opens on Oct. 13, also against Toronto.