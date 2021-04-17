Unless there's an injury, Habs have no cap flexibility to dress Caufield

Forward Cole Caufield will accompany the Canadiens on the team's five-game road trip to Edmonton and Calgary, head coach Dominique Ducharme confirmed on Saturday.

Ducharme confirme que Cole Caufield accompagnera l'équipe pour le voyage dans l'Ouest, cette semaine.



Ducharme confirms that Cole Caufield will accompany the Canadiens on their road trip to Edmonton and Calgary. — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) April 17, 2021

The Laval Rocket are only playing one game while the Canadiens are on their road trip, so the team made the decision to bring Caufield with the team so he can benefit from the experience of going on his first NHL road trip, according to TSN's John Lu.

Caufield was placed on the team's taxi squad Friday but Ducharme has said that cap space issues will keep the highly-touted forward prospect out of the lineup for now.

The 20-year-old American, who was selected 15th overall in the 2019 NHL Draft, has three goals and one assist in just two games in the AHL this season. Caufield tallied 30 goals and 22 assists over 31 games with the Wisconsin Badgers during the 2020-21 season, his second year with the school. He won the NCAA's Hobey Baker Memorial Award as college hockey's best player.