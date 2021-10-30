Maier has goal and an assist to help Moose to AHL win over Wild

WINNIPEG — Cole Maier had a goal and an assist to lead the Manitoba Moose to a 5-3 victory over the Iowa Wild on Saturday afternoon at Canada Life Centre.

Simon Lundmark, David Gustafsson, Leon Gawanke and Thomas Caron had the other goals for the Moose.

Joe Hicketts, Mason Shaw and Mitchell Chaffee replied for the Wild.

Iowa outshot Manitoba 35-31.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 30, 2021.