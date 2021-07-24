The Colorado Avalanche have re-signed restricted free agent defenceman Cale Makar to a six-year, $54 million contract.

Makar averaged a point a game last season, posting 44 points over 44 contests. The 22-year-old was a Norris Trophy finalist and was named to the NHL First All-Star Team.

“In just over two seasons, Cale has already established himself as one of the premier defensemen in the National Hockey League,” Avalanche General Manager Joe Sakic said in a release. “His ability to play in all situations and at both ends of the ice makes him truly unique and we are excited to have him anchor our blueline for years to come.”

The Calgary native posted 12 goals and 38 assists in 2019-20, capturing the Calder Memorial Trophy as the league's rookie of the year.

“I couldn’t be more excited knowing I’ll be calling Denver home for at least the next six years,” Makar said in a release. “I will do everything in my power to bring a Stanley Cup to the best fans in the NHL. My Avalanche teammates are an amazing group of guys, and I can’t thank them enough as they played such a huge part in enabling me to perform at my best."

He was selected fourth overall in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft by the Avalanche.