Avalanche lead Oilers after first period in Game 1 of Western Conference Final

The Colorado Avalanche have a 3-2 lead over the Edmonton Oilers after the first period in Game 1 of the Western Conference Final.

Evander Kane opened the scoring at 5:04 on a breakaway with his 13th goal of the playoffs, assisted by Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Kailer Yamamoto.

Thirty-six seconds later, JT Compher tied the game for the Avalanche with Alex Newhook and Andre Burakovsky picking up the assists.

Nathan MacKinnon put the Avalanche ahead with his ninth goal of the postseason with just over five minutes remaining in the period.

Zach Hyman tied the game for Edmonton at 19:37 with his ninth playoff goal.

Cale Makar put the Avalanche ahead nine seconds later with the Oilers challenging the goal for offside. Edmonton lost the challenge, putting Colorado on the power play to end the period.

In net, Mike Smith made 13 saves for the Oilers while the Avalanche’s Darcy Kuemper stopped six shots in the opening frame.