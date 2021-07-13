It appears Erik Johnson will be exposed in this month's Seattle Expansion Draft.

According to Peter Baugh of the Athletic, the Colorado Avalanche defenceman has officially waived his no-movement clause for the expansion draft, allowing the franchise to expose him.

Johnson was limited to just four games this past season due to an upper-body injury, posting one assist. He had three goals and 16 points in 59 games with the Avalanche during the 2019-20 season.

The 33-year-old is signed through 2022-23 at a cap hit of $6 million.

Selected first overall by the St. Louis Blues in the 2006 NH Draft, Johnson has 80 goals and 304 points in 780 career games.