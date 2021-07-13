Rapid Fire: Which free agent is the best potential buy during free agency?

It appears Erik Johnson will be exposed in this month's Seattle Expansion Draft.

According to Peter Baugh of the Athletic, the Colorado Avalanche defenceman has officially waived his no-movement clause for the expansion draft, allowing the franchise to expose him.

As was expected, #Avs defenseman Erik Johnson has officially waived his no-movement clause for the expansion draft, per a league source. Colorado is not required to put him on their protection list for the Seattle expansion draft.



Johnson still has a modified no-trade clause. — Peter Baugh (@Peter_Baugh) July 13, 2021

Johnson was limited to just four games this past season due to an upper-body injury, posting one assist. He had three goals and 16 points in 59 games with the Avalanche during the 2019-20 season.

The 33-year-old is signed through 2022-23 at a cap hit of $6 million.

Selected first overall by the St. Louis Blues in the 2006 NH Draft, Johnson has 80 goals and 304 points in 780 career games.