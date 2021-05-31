About Last Night: Avs continue to roll; Dependable Goodrow comes through for Lightning

The National Hockey League announced Monday commissioner Gary Bettman has upheld Colorado Avalanche forward Nazem Kadri's eight-game suspension.

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman has upheld the eight-game suspension that was assessed to @Avalanche forward Nazem Kadri. https://t.co/exiedImtOd pic.twitter.com/oADcAMQRUk — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) May 31, 2021

Kadri was suspended for an illegal check to the head of St. Louis Blues defenseman Justin Faulk from the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The 30-year-old will now appeal his suspension for a second time, this time to neutral discipline arbitrator Shyam Das.

TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun confirmed the NHLPA has filed the appeal on behalf of Kadri.