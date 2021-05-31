1h ago
Kadri's appeal of 8-game suspension denied
The National Hockey League announced Monday commissioner Gary Bettman has upheld Colorado Avalanche forward Nazem Kadri's eight-game suspension.
TSN.ca Staff
Kadri was suspended for an illegal check to the head of St. Louis Blues defenseman Justin Faulk from the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
The 30-year-old will now appeal his suspension for a second time, this time to neutral discipline arbitrator Shyam Das.
TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun confirmed the NHLPA has filed the appeal on behalf of Kadri.