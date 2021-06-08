Colorado Avalanche forward Nazem Kadri's eight-game suspension has been upheld by a neutral arbitrator.

Kadri 8 game suspension upheld. Source. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) June 8, 2021

Kadri appealed his eight-game suspension for an illegal check to the head on St. Louis Blues defenceman Justin Faulk in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs to an independent arbitrator after his first appeal, to NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman, was unsuccessful.

Kadri's hit on Faulk was in Game 2 of the first round and he has missed six games due to the suspension so far.