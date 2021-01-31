The Colorado Avalanche announced that forward Nathan MacKinnon is done for the night with a lower-body injury and will not return to Sunday's game against the Minnesota Wild.

Nathan MacKinnon (lower body) will not return to tonight’s game in Minnesota. — Avalanche PR (@AvsPR) February 1, 2021

His last shift tonight was with 1:48 left in the second period and did not return to the Avs' bench after the second period.

MacKinnon, 25, has two goals and 12 points in nine games this season.