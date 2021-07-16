While things can change quickly, TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reports there has not been any movement lately in contract talks between the Colorado Avalanche and captain Gabriel Landeskog.

The update comes two days after Landeskog told The Athletic he was "disappointed" to still be without a contract as he approaches unrestricted free agency on July 28.

Things can change with a phone call, but sources say there really hasn’t been any movement lately in the Landeskog negotiations. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) July 16, 2021

“I can’t help but be honest with you that I’m a little bit disappointed that it’s gotten this far and it’s had to come to this point,” Landeskog said.

Landeskog had 20 goals and 52 points in 54 games this season, adding four goals and 13 points in 10 playoff games. The 28-year-old winger told The Athletic that he would have preferred to have not played out a contract year.

“We’ll see what happens,” Landeskog added. “I’m still hopeful that we can agree on something and come to terms, but if it was up to me, I would have liked it to be done eight months ago, 10 months ago.”

Selected second overall by the Avalanche in the 2011 NHL Draft, Landeskog has spent his entire career to date in Colorado. He carried a cap hit of $5.57 million over the past seven seasons with the Avalanche.

Landeskog has 218 goals and 512 points in 687 career NHL games.