Avs' MacKinnon to miss three weeks (LBI)

Colorado Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar confirmed Wednesday that Nathan MacKinnon will miss approximately three weeks with a lower-body injury.

The 26-year-old suffered the injury Saturday against the Columbus Blue Jackets where he logged 20:40 TOI.

MacKinnon missed the first two games of the season due to COVID protocol.

He has one goal and nine assists in eight games this season.