2m ago
Avs' MacKinnon to miss three weeks (LBI)
Colorado Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar confirmed Wednesday that Nathan MacKinnon will miss approximately three weeks with a lower-body injury.
TSN.ca Staff
Colorado Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar confirmed Wednesday that Nathan MacKinnon will miss approximately three weeks with a lower-body injury.
Nathan MacKinnon will be out three weeks after suffering a lower-body injury Saturday against Columbus, per Jared Bednar.— Peter Baugh (@Peter_Baugh) November 10, 2021
The 26-year-old suffered the injury Saturday against the Columbus Blue Jackets where he logged 20:40 TOI.
MacKinnon missed the first two games of the season due to COVID protocol.
He has one goal and nine assists in eight games this season.