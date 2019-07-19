Avs' fourth overall pick Byram compares himself to Morgan Rielly

The Colorado Avalanche have signed defenceman Bowen Byram to a three-year, entry-level contract. The Avs selected Byram with the fourth overall pick at the 2019 NHL Draft in June.

We have signed Bowen Byram to an entry-level contract.#GoAvsGo https://t.co/08U2nmiEjg — Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) July 19, 2019

Byram, 18, spent last season with the WHL's Vancouver Giants where he recorded 26 goals and 71 points in 67 games. The BC native led all WHL defencemen in goals and was third in points, earning WHL (West) First All-Star Team honours.

He added 26 points in 22 WHL playoff games and became the first defenceman to ever lead the league in playoff scoring.