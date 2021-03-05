Colorado Avalanche star forward Nathan MacKinnon will not play tonight against the Anaheim Ducks due to an upper-body injury, the Avalanche have announced.

Kiefer Sherwood has been added to tonight’s Avalanche lineup. Nathan MacKinnon is out (upper body). — Avalanche PR (@AvsPR) March 6, 2021

Kiefer Sherwood has been added to the Avalanche's lineup with MacKinnon sidelined.

MacKinnon was injured on Wednesday after taking an illegal check to the head from the San Jose Sharks' Joachim Blichfeld during the third period of the game between the two teams. Blichfeld has been suspended for two games for the hit, which caused MacKinnon to be unable to return to the game.

MacKinnon being out comes as a surprise, as Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar said on Wednesday following the game against the Sharks that it appeared MacKinnon had avoided injury.